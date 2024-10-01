Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The owners of a Doncaster coffee van have started again from scratch after a social media hack wiped out more than 3,000 customers.

The Tin Can Company has launched a plea for customers to get behind the firm after the hack.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson said: “Our business page was unfortunately hacked and deleted.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We are having to start all over again

"We had built up our customer relationships and reputation to be let down by some hacker and Facebook.”

You can follow the new page HERE