Doncaster coffee van loses 3,000 customers after social media hack
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The owners of a Doncaster coffee van have started again from scratch after a social media hack wiped out more than 3,000 customers.
The Tin Can Company has launched a plea for customers to get behind the firm after the hack.
A spokesperson said: “Our business page was unfortunately hacked and deleted.
"We are having to start all over again
"We had built up our customer relationships and reputation to be let down by some hacker and Facebook.”
You can follow the new page HERE
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.