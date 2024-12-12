Doncaster coffee shop calls for donations to help homeless this Christmas

A Doncaster coffee shop has called on the public to help the homeless this Christmas by providing clothes, toiletries, food and gifts.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jimmy Piggs in Edenthorpe is staging its Big Wrap campaign – and is calling for donations which will be used to bring cheer to members of the city’s homeless community this festive season.

A spokesperson said: “We need your help.

“Do you have any spare clothes, spare toiletries or hygiene products, nick-nacks that would make great gifts or spare tins or non perishable foods?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jimmy Piggs has launched an appeal to help the homeless this Christmas.

“If so, we would massively appreciate them being donated to our Big Wrap.

"This year we are collecting as many donations as we can and will be spending an evening making up hampers that will then be gifted to the homeless so that they have something to unwrap at Christmas.

"We work closely with Doncaster Impact Team and every week donate our leftover scones, cakes and any other food we have going spare, but leading up to Christmas we wanted to go that extra mile.

"We would also like to make up some food hampers that will be donated to DN7 Food Bank so that anyone struggling to put food on the table this Christmas will also feel impacted by our community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The ethos at Jimmy Piggs is always to be a hub for the community and we put people at the heart of everything we do.

“If you have anything to give, big or small, it is massively appreciated. Please pop your spare things off at our shop and we will do the rest.”