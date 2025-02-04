Doncaster club's tribute to rave scene "legend" after shock death

A “legend” of the Doncaster rave scene will be celebrated this weekend with a huge dance night in his memory following his shock death.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Oliver Darby, who was known as Oli and performed at events across Yorkshire as MC JD Walker, died last month at the age of 56, with tributes pouring in from clubbers following the announcement.

Now Doncaster Warehouse, where he was a regular and where he also performed, will stage an eight hour dance spectacular in his honour this weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson said: “We are all still shocked at the loss of one the the greatest MC's in our area - if not the UK.

A memorial rave will be held to honour Doncaster rave scene legend JD Walker.

"JD Walker has graced the stage across this region for over 30 years, and has been the soundtrack to the youth of hundreds - if not thousands of us. There will never be anyone else like him.

“In order to celebrate JD's life, Dizstruxshon, Phuture Beatz, TFI:Friday, and Uprising are coming together as one to pay tribute to our colleague and friend.

"All of the artists loved to work alongside him, and so we will join forces to put on a show - just like he did for all of us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Doncaster Warehouse is the spiritual home of raving in Yorkshire, and so the fitting place to hold our celebration - an iconic venue, for an icon of the rave scene.

"So, we'd love you to join us - we may never hear his voice again but we can come togther to show him that his words were so true.”

The line-up is a reflection of the events JD worked closely with throughout the decades in and around the Yorkshire dance scene and all artists have dropped everything they had planned and are attending and donating their fees in his memory.

The spokesperson added: “Once again the Yorkshire underground demonstrates how we come together to say farewell to one of our own.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“MC JD Walker was a legend in our scene and we must not let him slip away without the fondest of farewells.”

Tickets for this event have already exceeded our expectaions and we would urge you to purchase yours ASAP.

Tickets can be purchsed here www.audioxposure.net