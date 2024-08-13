Doncaster clubs launch initiative to encourage fun and inclusive girls’ football
This collaboration focuses on participation and enjoyment rather than trials or serious competition.
These sessions are designed to provide a relaxed and supportive environment where girls of all abilities can come together, play football, and make new friends.
The sessions are taking place this week and between August 21st-23rd at Adwick Park Rangers Football Grounds between 10am-3pm, with a capacity of 25 girls per day.
Spokesman Michael McBurney said: “This initiative is not about finding the next football star; we are passionate about providing every girl the chance to experience the joy of playing football. With a focus on fun and camaraderie, this six day extravaganza will ensure everyone receives maximum time on the pitch, fostering teamwork and building social skills.”
This initiative has been made possible through the Universal Activity Fund as part of City of Doncaster Council and Child Friendly Doncaster, Adwick Park Rangers and GWL UNITED. By working together, they aim to create a sustainable program that encourages girls to stay active, develop healthy lifestyles, and build confidence through sport.
"As well as catering for girls’ aged between 8-12 this program is aimed at creating role models and providing opportunities beyond playing football, supported and funded by the club.
“We are thrilled to launch this initiative with GWL UNITED. Our goal is to make football accessible and enjoyable for all girls within the community, regardless of their skill level. We believe that by focusing on fun and inclusivity, we can inspire a new generation of girls to love the sport and benefit from everything it has to offer.”
John Caven, Director at GWL UNITED, added: “Football is more than just a game; it’s a way to build friendships, learn valuable life skills, and grow as individuals. This initiative aligns perfectly with our mission to empower girls through sport and provide them with a supportive and encouraging environment.”
For more information and to register, visit: Adwick Park Rangers - Home – https://adwickpr.com/ email: [email protected] or phone 07736 577266, alternatively email [email protected] or phone 07833524435
