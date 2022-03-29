Steve Longley was a familiar face to clubbers at Doncaster Warehouse for a number of years, spinning tunes from behind the decks as one of the venue’s regular DJs.

However, Mr Longley took his life in the summer of 2020, suffering from depression during the coronavirus lockdown.

Now fellow DJs and dance music lovers will come together to honour him this weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A memorial night will be held for Steve Longley this weekend.

The Steve Longley Charity Fundraiser club night will be held at the venue in Marshgate on Saturday and will feature a string of top name DJs, playing sets between 8pm and 3am.

The night will be held on the day after what would have been his 48th birthday.

A spokesman said: “Please show your support and come down.

"All proceeds are going to mental health charity Mind.

"Huge thanks to all the DJ's that have given up their time to play for free and we have two huge secret guests performing that makes this the biggest line up Doncaster has seen since Carl Cox!”

There will be DJ sets from Rob Tissera, Amadeus Mozart from Tidy Boys, Lee Haslam, Andy M, Johnny Dangerous, Porter, Richie P, Rich B and Enarkai.

An inquest in October 2020 heard that Mr Longley, a computer inputter, died from a fall from a bridge near Conisbrough.

General manager Stewart Walker said: “Steve was a great guy. We have a great line-up of international DJs who are all offering their services free of charge.

"He was a great ambassador and DJ for Doncaster Warehouse. His sets were legenday and he was always welcomed and admired by every one that knew him.

"We were very saddened at the news during lockdown to hear of his death. Steve was a big player in the music industry in a career that spanned more than two decades, and he is sadly missed every day by his family, friends and work colleagues.”

Tickets are £15 from www.doncasterwarehouse.co.uk