Doncaster club to host "ultimate" LGBTQIA+ spectacular this week

A Doncaster city centre club is set to host what it describes as the “ultimate” LGBTQIA+ event this week.

Vibe in Lazarus Court will host the Be Your Own Vibe event, which will feature drag acts, music and circus performers.

A spokesperson said: “The countdown is officially on for “Be Your Own Vibe”, Doncaster’s ultimate LGBTQIA+ event in partnership with Doncaster Pride.

"This is more than just an event—it’s a celebration of love, pride, and being YOU! Don’t miss the party everyone’s been waiting for.”

Vibe will play host to the LGBTQIA+ event on February 21.

The event takes place from 8pm on February 21 and will include Shirley Valentine, the winner of Mama’s Drag Battle 2024, playing all the hits.

In addition, the sensational Ken Lambert Drag will bring charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent to the stage while there will also be mind-blowing entertainment from the Twisted Belles, featuring gravity-defying stilt walkers, jaw-dropping fire eaters and fun-filled balloon pop madness.

Contact the bar HERE for further details.