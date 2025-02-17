Doncaster club to host "ultimate" LGBTQIA+ spectacular this week

By Darren Burke
Published 17th Feb 2025, 10:32 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A Doncaster city centre club is set to host what it describes as the “ultimate” LGBTQIA+ event this week.

Vibe in Lazarus Court will host the Be Your Own Vibe event, which will feature drag acts, music and circus performers.

A spokesperson said: “The countdown is officially on for “Be Your Own Vibe”, Doncaster’s ultimate LGBTQIA+ event in partnership with Doncaster Pride.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"This is more than just an event—it’s a celebration of love, pride, and being YOU! Don’t miss the party everyone’s been waiting for.”

Vibe will play host to the LGBTQIA+ event on February 21.Vibe will play host to the LGBTQIA+ event on February 21.
Vibe will play host to the LGBTQIA+ event on February 21.

The event takes place from 8pm on February 21 and will include Shirley Valentine, the winner of Mama’s Drag Battle 2024, playing all the hits.

In addition, the sensational Ken Lambert Drag will bring charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent to the stage while there will also be mind-blowing entertainment from the Twisted Belles, featuring gravity-defying stilt walkers, jaw-dropping fire eaters and fun-filled balloon pop madness.

Contact the bar HERE for further details.

Related topics:Doncaster

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice