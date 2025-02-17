Doncaster club devoted to table football classic Subbuteo moves to new home
The Styrrup in Rossington is set to become the new home of Doncaster Subbuteo Club, which was launched in 2023.
A spokesperson said: “A mix between snooker, chess and football, Subbuteo was a game at its peak in the 70s, 80s and 90s before it saw a rapid decline due to the advent of computer games.
“But it's on the rise once again and becoming more and more popular by the day, and clubs like these are vital for seeing the survival of such a national treasure.
“Set in their amazing sports bar, The Styrrup is one of Doncaster's leading pubs and venues.”
The first meeting will take place on February 19 from 6pm to late and beginners are welcome.
The ‘flick to kick’ game was invented by Peter Adolph and was first launched in 1947.
