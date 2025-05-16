Doncaster clothes store scoops top honour at wedding awards ceremony
Staff at a Doncaster clothes store are celebrating – after scooping an top honour at a wedding awards ceremony.
House of Cavani, which is based at Lakeside Village, scooped the prize for best groomswear in the I Do Wedding Awards, which were held at Sheffield City Hall.
The annual awards ceremony, now in its 11th year, recognises wedding suppliers across a number of categories.
Cavani area manager Kim Chambers picked up the award.
