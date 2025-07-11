Doncaster city centre projects win big at South Yorkshire Property Awards.

A pair of council-run projects were recognised this week at a prestigious awards evening (Wednesday 9 July) celebrating the biggest achievements and most exciting developments in the South Yorkshire Property scene.

Taking place at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Sheffield, the 2025 South Yorkshire Property Dinner championed deserving individuals and teams from across Doncaster, Sheffield, Barnsley and Rotherham. Among other things, there were accolades here spotlighting the best property consultancies in the sub-region, the best deals, and the best residential developments.

City of Doncaster Council scooped up two trophies on the night, with its Corn Exchange restoration being named “Heritage Project of the Year” and the forthcoming Gateway One digital tech hub being presented with the “Future Ambition” prize.

In terms of the former, this grade II listed building reopened its doors to the public in 2025, following a 24-month restoration, funded by UK Government, which saw it getting some much-needed TLC while still preserving its historic Victorian roots and ornate architecture. Over 150 years old, the Corn Exchange was originally built as a marketplace and used as a concert hall back in the 1800s and has now been resurrected as a hub for local entrepreneurs and retailers that boasts more modern facilities.

Speaking about the project’s recent award win, Mayor of Doncaster, Ros Jones, said: “We are delighted that the Corn Exchange has been selected as the South Yorkshire Property Awards’ first-ever ‘Heritage Project of the Year’.

“An iconic piece of local history, this is a new-and-improved venue and business hub for our city centre that has a lot to offer to our residents, visitors and businesses alike. I would encourage everyone to come down and experience it for themselves.

“Of course, restoring the Corn Exchange to its former glory was a massive undertaking and I am incredibly proud of the entire team who worked so hard to make this project happen. They truly deserve all the praise and recognition. Businesses are set to move into the final few units in the Corn Exchange over the summer, alongside a range of events that are planned."

While the Corn Exchange embodies Doncaster’s past and present, Gateway One represents its bright future. To be situated in the city centre, right next to the train station, this upcoming tech hub is going to be key to fulfilling Doncaster’s aspirations of growing a nationally significant digital cluster.

When completed, it will serve as home to a number of a cutting-edge companies and AI trailblazers, bringing exciting opportunities to the region in the process, including jobs, increased footfall and economic growth.

Celebrating the development’s recognition at the South Yorkshire Property Awards, Mayor Ros Jones said: “It’s heartening to see the property industry placing such confidence in Gateway One, presenting us with the “Future Ambition” accolade. Suffice it to say, it is a major project for Doncaster and a crucial part of our vision to modernise the city. With it, we are poised to be at the forefront of one of the fastest-developing sectors in the world.

“With construction on the building underway, this is certainly a very exciting time, and I’d like to thank everyone involved with getting us to this point.”

The South Yorkshire Property awards are judged by experts from within the property industry and professionals from other related businesses, including real estate, development, and construction. A full list of the 2025 winners can be found here: https://www.insidermedia.com/event/south-yorkshire-property-dinner-2025/coverage

For more information about the recently reopened Doncaster Corn Exchange, head over to the Visit Doncaster website. Meanwhile, businesses that would like to find out more or express an interest in occupying space at Gateway One can contact City of Doncaster Council’s Business Doncaster team on 01302 735555 or email [email protected]