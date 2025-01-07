Doncaster city centre lap dancing club lodges new sex entertainment licence

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Doncaster city centre lap dancing club has lodged an application for a new sex entertainment licence.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mood Lounge, which is based in Hall Gate, has applied for a continued sexual entertainment venue licence to City of Doncaster Council.

The notice said KS Clubs, which is based at 44 Hall Gate, have applied to operate a premises providing lap dancing,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Any person wishing to make objections can do so by writing to Doncaster Licensing Department Civic Office, Waterdale, Doncaster DN1 3BU no later than 27 January 2025

Mood Lounge opened its doors in Doncaster last Easter.

Mood Gentleman’s Lounge first opened in the former Bentley’s Gentleman’s Club last Easter.

The venue is also be known to generations of city centre revellers as The Purple Door.

Last year, a spokesman said that the venue had “undergone a transformation and added: “Mood isn’t just a place, it’s a world of elegance, mystery, and unparalleled entertainment.

“Come and join us for an unforgettable experience - we can't wait to see you. We're buzzing with excitement.”