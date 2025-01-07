Doncaster city centre lap dancing club lodges new sex entertainment licence
Mood Lounge, which is based in Hall Gate, has applied for a continued sexual entertainment venue licence to City of Doncaster Council.
The notice said KS Clubs, which is based at 44 Hall Gate, have applied to operate a premises providing lap dancing,
Any person wishing to make objections can do so by writing to Doncaster Licensing Department Civic Office, Waterdale, Doncaster DN1 3BU no later than 27 January 2025
Mood Gentleman’s Lounge first opened in the former Bentley’s Gentleman’s Club last Easter.
The venue is also be known to generations of city centre revellers as The Purple Door.
Last year, a spokesman said that the venue had “undergone a transformation and added: “Mood isn’t just a place, it’s a world of elegance, mystery, and unparalleled entertainment.
“Come and join us for an unforgettable experience - we can't wait to see you. We're buzzing with excitement.”
