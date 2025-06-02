Doncaster city centre given huge deep clean by council ahead of summer

Doncaster city centre has been given a huge deep clean by council workers ahead of a busy summer period.

City of Doncaster Council staff tackled grime and rubbish on the city’s streets as part of a co-ordinated day of action to get the streets looking spick and span for a wide variety of events taking place in the city over the coming weeks and months.

An authority spokesperson said: “From the train station to the High Street, right through to the Market Place, our Street Scene team is always committed to keeping Doncaster city centre neat and tidy.

“If you were in the area last week, you might have seen them out in full force for a big day of action, during which they focussed on deep cleaning the pavements, jet washing footpaths and clearing up litter and other bits of detritus.

Doncaster city centre has been given an extensive clean-up.

"Our state-of-the-art Scrub Deck Sweeper was also on the move here, giving the streets a good, thorough clean everywhere it went.

“This day of action, on top of the daily cleaning routine, was part of our continued efforts to make sure Doncaster city centre is a welcoming environment that all visitors can enjoy.

"As we approach summer, we’d encourage everyone to come down and experience all that it has to offer.”

To see the packed schedule of events and activities that are lined up for the coming months, check out the Visit Doncaster website which can be found here https://www.visitdoncaster.com/whats-on and which has an extensive round-up of what’s happening in Doncaster.