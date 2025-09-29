Doncaster city centre gets deep clean on targeted day of action

Doncaster city centre has been given a deep clean on a targeted day of council action.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Street cleaners and specialist cleaning equipment were brought in for the big clean-up by City of Doncaster Council.

A spokesperson said: “Keeping our city centre looking its best is a top priority for the council all year round and our cleaning specialists work tirelessly ensure that it always makes a great impression.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“On top of their daily routine, our teams came out in full force for a big collaborative day of action.

Doncaster Council teams were out to deep clean Doncaster city centre.

"If you were out and about at the time, you may have seen our Street Scene specialists busy clearing up detritus, our graffiti removal professionals doing a thorough wipe down of the area, and our state-of-the-art scrub deck sweeper giving the footpaths a deep clean everywhere it went.

“In addition to this day of action, we have a commitment to making sure that our city centre — and, indeed, the rest of Doncaster— is a neat, tidy and well-looked after environment every single day of the year.

"Remember, you can help us keep it that way, and do your bit to look after the community, by always putting your rubbish in a bin.”