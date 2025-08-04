Doncaster city centre bridge closed over concerns for person's safety

Police sealed off a Doncaster city centre bridge over concerns for a person’s safety.

Emergency services were called to St George’s Bridge in Doncaster last night, with police closing the bridge off at both ends.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson confirmed that officers were dispatched to the bridge shortly before 8pm last night.

Officers were called at around 7.53pm with the bridge re-opening to motorists around half an hour later, according to eyewitnesses.

It is understood the person was brought to safety.