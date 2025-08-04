Doncaster city centre bridge closed over concerns for person's safety
Police sealed off a Doncaster city centre bridge over concerns for a person’s safety.
Emergency services were called to St George’s Bridge in Doncaster last night, with police closing the bridge off at both ends.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson confirmed that officers were dispatched to the bridge shortly before 8pm last night.
Officers were called at around 7.53pm with the bridge re-opening to motorists around half an hour later, according to eyewitnesses.
It is understood the person was brought to safety.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.