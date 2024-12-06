Doncaster city centre Ann Summers shop to shut for good this Christmas

A Doncaster city centre store famed for selling sex toys and lingerie is to close its doors for good this Christmas.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Ann Summers branch in Baxtergate, which has been a fixture of the city’s shopping scene for several decades, will reportedly close on Christmas Eve.

An Ann Summers spokesperson said "As part of the normal course of business, we regularly review the location of our stores, which occasionally results in new site openings, renovations, relocations, and store closures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Unfortunately, the lease on our Doncaster store will come to an end in December 2024 and we will be closing the store.

Ann Summers is closing its doors in Doncaster.

"Any employees affected by the closure have been consulted and informed throughout the process, as their welfare is a priority for us.

"Our nearest store is in Sheffield or alternatively you can shop with us at annsummers.com”

A post circulating online stated: “All stock must go. Head down for your final chance and shop for amazing products at discounted prices.”