Doncaster churches merge following closure of landmark 220-year-old town centre building

The church in Ardeen Road.

Ardeen Road United Reformed Church has been formed from Hall Gate and Intake United Reformed Churches.

Earlier this month, members and representatives of the wider United Reformed Church met together to give thanks for the merger, and to commit themselves to loving and serving the people of Doncaster.

The church also inducted its new Minister, the Rev. Matt Stone, who also serves the URC in Herringthorpe, Rotherham.

Matt said: “The URC has been active in Doncaster for many years, serving both the town centre and the local community in Intake.

"As we move forwards together, we are excited about what the future will hold and the new opportunities we will have to reach out and bless our community.”