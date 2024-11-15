Doncaster church marks Transgender Day of remembrance
The church has recently found itself the target of criticism after hosting a performance of the play “The Gospel According to Jesus, Queen of Heaven”.
Created and performed by playwright and actor Jo Clifford, the piece has been described by admirers as “a heartfelt and moving exploration of faith and gender” and by critics as “blasphemous and satanic”.
Minister at Doncaster Unitarian and Free Christian Church, Rev Stephanie Bisby, said: “On the day of the performance we received dozens of emails demanding that we cancel the event, all from people describing themselves as Christians and presenting the play as anti-Christian.
“Actually, Unitarians try to follow teachings of Jesus such as loving others, treating everyone equally, living thoughtfully according to our own understanding of what is right, and not being quick to judge. And these are exactly the lessons that the play aimed to teach, through a thought experiment about what it might be like if Jesus came back to earth as a trans woman."
She added: “These attacks make me doubly glad to have come to a church which tries its best to support the LGBTQIA+ community through events such as TDOR, and to be working with Doncaster Pride and the support of our friends at Project 6 for a more just and tolerant world.”
