Doncaster church marks Transgender Day of remembrance

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 15th Nov 2024, 09:46 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Doncaster Unitarians will be hosting an event marking Transgender Day of Remembrance (TDOR) at 6.30pm on November 20 when candles will be lit to remember those whose lives have been lost because of anti-transgender violence.

The church has recently found itself the target of criticism after hosting a performance of the play “The Gospel According to Jesus, Queen of Heaven”.

Created and performed by playwright and actor Jo Clifford, the piece has been described by admirers as “a heartfelt and moving exploration of faith and gender” and by critics as “blasphemous and satanic”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Minister at Doncaster Unitarian and Free Christian Church, Rev Stephanie Bisby, said: “On the day of the performance we received dozens of emails demanding that we cancel the event, all from people describing themselves as Christians and presenting the play as anti-Christian.

Doncaster church marks Transgender Day of remembrance.Doncaster church marks Transgender Day of remembrance.
Doncaster church marks Transgender Day of remembrance.

“Actually, Unitarians try to follow teachings of Jesus such as loving others, treating everyone equally, living thoughtfully according to our own understanding of what is right, and not being quick to judge. And these are exactly the lessons that the play aimed to teach, through a thought experiment about what it might be like if Jesus came back to earth as a trans woman."

She added: “These attacks make me doubly glad to have come to a church which tries its best to support the LGBTQIA+ community through events such as TDOR, and to be working with Doncaster Pride and the support of our friends at Project 6 for a more just and tolerant world.”

Stephanie’s predecessor at the Unitarian Church, Rev Tom McCready, conducted the first religious same-sex wedding in Doncaster in 2019 and was instrumental in helping the church take a stand for freedom of gender expression as well as religious expression.

In his retirement, he remains active in the trade union world, including providing support on LGBT issues.

https://glaad.org/tdor/

https://doncasterunitarians.org.uk/index.html

Related topics:DoncasterJesus

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice