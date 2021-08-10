The church hosted a Cream Tea fundraiser.

Doncaster church hosts its first fundraiser since the pandemic began to raise money for a new boiler

Doncaster people enjoyed a Cream Tea fundraiser where guests raised money for a new boiler at a large church.

By Laura Andrew
Tuesday, 10th August 2021, 10:40 am

After months of lockdown and social distancing measures, St. Peter-in-Chains, Doncaster, celebrated its first Cream Tea fundraiser.

The St. Peter's social committee arranged the event to support fund raising efforts towards a new boiler which was installed recently.

The event was sold out with parishioners and guests enjoying a Covid-19 secure social with old and new friends.

In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Liam Hoden, editor.

1. New boiler

The St. Peter's social committee arranged the event to support fund raising efforts towards a new boiler which was installed recently.

Photo: Graham Warrender

Buy photo

2. Smiles all around

The guests enjoyed a delicious Cream Tea.

Photo: Graham Warrender

Buy photo

3. Sold out

The event was sold out with parishioners and guests enjoying a Covid-19 secure social with old and new friends.

Photo: Graham Warrender

Buy photo

4. Guests chatting

It gave people a chance to catch up and chat.

Photo: Graham Warrender

Buy photo
DoncasterLiam Hoden
Next Page
Page 1 of 3