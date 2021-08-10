Doncaster church hosts its first fundraiser since the pandemic began to raise money for a new boiler

After months of lockdown and social distancing measures, St. Peter-in-Chains, Doncaster, celebrated its first Cream Tea fundraiser.
The St. Peter's social committee arranged the event to support fund raising efforts towards a new boiler which was installed recently.
The event was sold out with parishioners and guests enjoying a Covid-19 secure social with old and new friends.
In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Liam Hoden, editor.
Page 1 of 3