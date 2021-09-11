Doncaster church celebrates important religious service after pandemic postponement
The service was not able to go ahead due to Covid-19 restrictions last year but the church re-arranged the important Mass so that many church goers could enjoy it.
In honour of the Feast of the Blessed Virgin Mary’s Nativity, the annual Chrism Mass was celebrated by Bishop Ralph Heskett at St Peter-in-Chains on September 8.
The Chrism Mass is traditionally celebrated in Holy Week but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The oils used in baptism and for anointing the sick are blessed at this service and distributed around the churches of Hallam Diocese.
Vanessa Hailes, a member of the church, said: “It was a joyful occasion with visitors, priests and deacons from all over the Diocese.
“Bishop Ralph remembered all the victims of Covid-19, especially those lost to us over the last few months.
“Special mention was made of Deacon Neil Bailey who is greatly missed by his family, friends and parishioners of St Peters.