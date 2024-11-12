Doncaster Christmas lights switch on this weekend as festive fun gets under way

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Doncaster’s Christmas lights will be switched on this weekend as a feast of festive fun gets under way in the city.

The DN City of Lights Event will take place in the Market Place on Saturday between 4pm and 8pm.

There will be traditional entertainment alongside the Christmas tree, including festive treats, carousel rides, street performers, a snow globe, brass band and food and drink – and Father Christmas will be stopping by too!

Mayor Ros Jones said: “Join us as we start the countdown to Christmas, including our Christmas lights switch-on.

“Set against the stunning backdrop of the newly refurbished Corn Exchange in Doncaster Markets, the event will showcase an incredible line-up of street performers, festive treats, illuminated skies plus much more!

“Whether it’s events, leisure time or shopping, come and find out what our city centre has to offer and experience a very special Christmas right here in Doncaster. This is Doncaster’s time to shine.”