Doncaster chorister marks 60 years as part of Minster choir
Paul Mountain first joined the choir at the then St George’s Church on July 7, 1965 at the age of 11 years old.
Sixty years later, after progressing through the ranks, he is still going strong and took part in his sixtieth anniversary service on July 6.
Proud wife Julie said: “Prior to joining the choir, Paul sang at St James Church, which was, at the time, a choice for him of attending Sunday school or singing in a boys’ choir.
"He progressed through the ranks ending in him being “Head Boy” until the age of 17 when he started work and moving to the adult section singing alto until the present - although he does help out on the tenor line. “He has been passionate about the choir and church, giving continuous loyalty all these years."
