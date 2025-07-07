Doncaster chorister marks 60 years as part of Minster choir

By Darren Burke
Published 7th Jul 2025, 09:00 BST
A Doncaster chorister has certainly hit the right note – after clocking up an incredible sixty years with the choir at the city’s Minster.

Paul Mountain first joined the choir at the then St George’s Church on July 7, 1965 at the age of 11 years old.

Sixty years later, after progressing through the ranks, he is still going strong and took part in his sixtieth anniversary service on July 6.﻿

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

﻿Proud wife Julie said: “Prior to joining the choir, Paul sang at St James Church, which was, at the time, a choice for him of attending Sunday school or singing in a boys’ choir.

Paul Mountain has spent sixty years as part of the choir at Doncaster Minster.placeholder image
Paul Mountain has spent sixty years as part of the choir at Doncaster Minster.

"He progressed through the ranks ending in him being “Head Boy” until the age of 17 when he started work and moving to the adult section singing alto until the present - although he does help out on the tenor line. “He has been passionate about the choir and church, giving continuous loyalty all these years."

Related topics:DoncasterMinster

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice