Doncaster chorister marks 60 years as part of Minster choir

A Doncaster chorister has certainly hit the right note – after clocking up an incredible sixty years with the choir at the city’s Minster.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul Mountain first joined the choir at the then St George’s Church on July 7, 1965 at the age of 11 years old.

Sixty years later, after progressing through the ranks, he is still going strong and took part in his sixtieth anniversary service on July 6.﻿

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

﻿Proud wife Julie said: “Prior to joining the choir, Paul sang at St James Church, which was, at the time, a choice for him of attending Sunday school or singing in a boys’ choir.

Paul Mountain has spent sixty years as part of the choir at Doncaster Minster.

"He progressed through the ranks ending in him being “Head Boy” until the age of 17 when he started work and moving to the adult section singing alto until the present - although he does help out on the tenor line. “He has been passionate about the choir and church, giving continuous loyalty all these years."