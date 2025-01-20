Doncaster chip shop forced to close after owner suffers massive heart attack
Lynne’s Chippy in Mexborough will be shut “until further notice” the propretor’s son has told customers.
Sharing details on Facebook, Ben Coward posted: “On behalf of of my mother Lynne, the owner of Lynne’s Chippy in Mexborough.
"Unfortunately this morning she had a massive heart attack and is in a serious condition.
"The chip shop is now closed until further notice.
“Could people share this to reach her loyal customers as they are very important to my mum – thank you.”
Customers were quick to send best wishes with one writing: “So sorry to hear – sending my love to your mum and the family hope she has a speedy recovery.”
Another added: “Oh no, I hope she gets better soon - a very lovely lady
While another shared: “Such a lovely lady - praying for a speedy recovery.”
