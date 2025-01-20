Doncaster chip shop forced to close after owner suffers massive heart attack

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A popular Doncaster fish and chip shop has been forced to close its doors after its owner suffered a massive heart attack.

Lynne’s Chippy in Mexborough will be shut “until further notice” the propretor’s son has told customers.

Sharing details on Facebook, Ben Coward posted: “On behalf of of my mother Lynne, the owner of Lynne’s Chippy in Mexborough.

"Unfortunately this morning she had a massive heart attack and is in a serious condition.

Lynne's Chippy in Mexborough is closed until further notice after its owner sufffered a massive heart attack.

"The chip shop is now closed until further notice.

“Could people share this to reach her loyal customers as they are very important to my mum – thank you.”

Customers were quick to send best wishes with one writing: “So sorry to hear – sending my love to your mum and the family hope she has a speedy recovery.”

Another added: “Oh no, I hope she gets better soon - a very lovely lady

While another shared: “Such a lovely lady - praying for a speedy recovery.”