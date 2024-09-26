Doncaster chip shop celebrates one year of helping city's less fortunate
Staff and customers at a charitable Doncaster fish and chip shop have celebrated its first birthday.
The New Lonsdale in Intake has become well-known across the city for its acts of kindness, donating free meals to the homeless as well as local school children.
Owner Andreas Peri has donated nearly 3,000 meals since the chippy first opened its doors last September.
Customers from far and wide flocked to the shop in Sandringham Road to help celebrate the store’s first birthday.
