Doncaster chip shop celebrates one year of helping city's less fortunate

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Staff and customers at a charitable Doncaster fish and chip shop have celebrated its first birthday.

The New Lonsdale in Intake has become well-known across the city for its acts of kindness, donating free meals to the homeless as well as local school children.

Owner Andreas Peri has donated nearly 3,000 meals since the chippy first opened its doors last September.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Customers from far and wide flocked to the shop in Sandringham Road to help celebrate the store’s first birthday.