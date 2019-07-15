Kevin Cox

The Pinewood home, which is one of six run by Doncaster Children’s Services Trust on behalf of Doncaster Council, provides care for four children.

In their report, the Ofsted Inspector praised the team for their positive and caring attitude towards the children and young people and identified the home as being a safe environment where children feel comfortable to articulate themselves more easily.

The report stated: “The individualised care and support that the children and young people receive is having a positive impact on their progress and experiences.

“The children and young people benefit from a child-centred manager who is transforming the ethos of the home.”

Kevin Cox, Manager of Pinewood, was extremely pleased with this rating and all the hard work provided by the staff under his management stating: “We have turned lives around, staff are more confident dealing with young people’s problems. We get positive feedback from all professionals on how well we are working with our children. For us as a team it means everything that our children and young people feel safe.”

Kevin is credited in the report for his inclusive style and his focus on the staff providing good quality care, with clear strengths and positive relationships being built.

Kevin said that actions are being taken in the continuous bid to reach Outstanding: “It has taken 8 months hard work to get where we are, we are on a journey. We had a vision and the vision has arrived, but we are not resting at that. We are continuing to develop as a team to provide the best care for our children.”