The Doncaster Children's Christmas Toy Appeal aims to distribute presents to children from babies to teenagers across the city this festive season.

Numerous collecting points for toys have been set up, which will then be taken to the Salvation Army in Lakeside to be distributed to children in time for December 25.

A spokesman said: “Our goal is to provide as many presents as possible to under privileged children in Doncaster.”

The annual Doncaster Christmas Toy Appeal is under way.

Here is where you can donateTSB BankHigh Street, Doncaster9am-5pm Monday, Tuesday Wednesday to Friday10am-5pm Thursday9am-3pm SaturdaySainsbury’s Frenchgate & Thorne RoadOpen 7 daysSupermarket HoursCenturion Europe LtdCenturion House, Hunt Lane, Bentley, Doncaster, DN5 9SHOpening 9am to 5pmPlease drop off to receptionDrop Offs are from 14th to 28th NovemberAlvereley FisheriesUnit 6 Springwell Ln, Balby, Doncaster DN4 9DLOpening TimesWeekdays 11.30-1.30 then 4.30-8.00Saturday 5th 11.30-1.45 then 4.30-7Closed Sunday/MondayBella’s Butties

36 Church Street, Conisbrough, DN12 3HP, opposite Sainsbury’sOpen most days 7.30am till 3pmHoly Trinity & St Oswalds at Finningley & St Xavier’s Church at AuckleyRusset Tanning94 Gattison Lane, Rossington DN11 0NROpening TimesTuesday - Friday 11am till 7pmSaturday 11am till 3pmPlanet of VapesUnit 2 of Rossington Auto CentreGattison LaneRossingtonDn11 OnrThursday 9am-6pmFriday 9am-6pmSaturday 10am-5.30pmSunday 10am-4pmMonday 9am-6pmNorthgate Hub TickhillNorthgate, Tickhill, DN11 9HZSomeone will be in Tuesdays 9.30 - 3pm and Wednesday 8.30 - 11.30, Thursday 8.30 - 2.30. There are groups in most evenings where donations could be left on the barWilsic Road Day NurseryWilsic RoadTickhillDN11 9JGACMAC Martial Arts SchoolsBalby (Sandford Road)Rossington (King Avenue Shops)Bentley (Milfield Industrial Estate)Stainforth (Station Road)Most Evenings 4pm-8pmDrop Offs are from 14th to 28th November

All gifts are taken to the Salvation Army. All gifts must be new and un wrapped and go from babies to teenagers