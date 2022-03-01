Doncaster children learn water safety skills and have fun in their pyjamas

The event, run by Puddle Ducks Doncaster and South Humberside taught the little swimmers and their families vital swimming techniques, especially how it would feel if they ever found themselves in water fully clothed.

As the first Pyjama Week since before the pandemic, everyone was very excited to take part It is often the favourite lesson for many little swimmers, and many teachers, with the fun exercises helping children to remember key skills for staying safe in the water.

Little swimmers attended lessons at pools across Doncaster, Selby, Rotherham, Grimsby and Cleethorpes.

Nicola with her daughter Sylvie

Nicola Codd, owner of Puddle Ducks said: “Our little swimmers had a great time jumping into the pool dressed in their pyjamas. They practiced self recue, which involves turning and reaching for a place of safety, simulating ‘falling’ into the water, and adjusting their swimming skills to cope with being fully clothed in the water. They also practiced treading water and the children practised ‘rescuing’ each other too.

“It is so important for children to learn about water safety and survival techniques in the water, especially after so many months out of the pool due to the pandemic. Our Pyjama Week helps children to experience how it feels to be submerged in water fully clothes, and what actions they would take to reach safety.

“With the summer months on the way and many families spending holidays or trips out by the water, these skills are more important than ever.

Suzanne with daughter Millie, aged 3

“But of course, it is also a lot of fun. Wearing your favourite pyjamas, jumping in the water and completing activities is a novelty all children enjoy, and a memory that will stay with them – helping if they ever find themselves in trouble in the water. Everyone involved had a lot of fun.”

One parent, Laura commented: “Tomos had a ball today. He was telling his daddy all about it over dinner, and especially loved falling in off the boat backwards. I think he may be expecting to swim in his pyjamas every week now.”

For more information about Puddle Ducks Doncaster and South Humberside please call 07884 933789 or visit https://www.puddleducks.com/local-teams/doncaster-south-humberside.

