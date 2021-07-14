Doncaster children have the opportunity to take part in a huge aircraft project

The Operation Vulcan challenge will give secondary school pupils the chance to design an exciting aircraft themed exhibition.

The challenge is being organised by The Work-wise Foundation in partnership with the Vulcan, Sky Trust (VTST) and CBE+.

The Vulcan.

John Barber from The Work-wise Foundation said: “This challenge is proving to be very popular with schools and we’ve had sign ups from across South Yorkshire, Derbyshire and Leicestershire so far.

“Schools have until the end of the summer term to sign up to take part in this creative challenge.

“As VTST work towards the fundraising for the new hangar at Doncaster Sheffield Airport, they are keen for young people to be involved in the design and display of some of the artefacts.

“Schools are invited to play a part in designing the way artefacts are displayed and showcased in the new purpose built facility.

“We can’t wait to start working with the schools in the academic year and seeing what creative ideas their young minds can come up with for the exhibits and the new visitor experience.”

The winning design will be created by CBE+ who are currently providing a home for the artefacts until The Vulcan Experience is completed.

Michael Trotter from VTST said: “One of our guiding principles is to inspire the future generations and we are so proud to be working on this project to engage secondary school students.

“The Vulcan Experience will be a fantastic educational experience inspiring generations to come and it is really exciting to be working with young people from the early stages to get them involved and excited about STEM subjects.”

The challenge will include a launch workshop with the school covering an introduction to the theory of flight, the history and engineering behind the Vulcan and its role in British Aviation.

The winning students will also have the opportunity to be part of the process of bringing their design to life by working alongside an engineering team.

To find out more or register your school for the challenge contact John Barber at The Work-Wise Foundation by e-mailing [email protected] or calling 07500331400.