Doncaster child actor beats off opposition to take role in musical and film remake of South Pacific

Junior, aged nine, said: ‘He can’t believe it. It’s a dream come true.

“I found out I got the role on my birthday. I’m excited to start rehearsals next week.”

Junior, however ,is no stranger to the limelight. He is the son of actress and model Chrissie Wunna and is represented by hard hitting agent Rob Fucilla at the Imperial Artist Agency.

Junior pictured with his sister Ruby and mum Chrissie

At such a tender age, Junior has already starred in three feature films and has a national TV show under his belt. He also recieved a letter from Her Majesty The Queen thanking him for the charity work he did for the homeless in Yorkshire, where he went out onto the streets on Christmas Eve with his sister and mum to hand out gifts and supplies to help those less fortunate than himself.

Earlier this year he worked on a new feature film ‘Dinosaur Hotel 2’ produced by Scott Jeffrey, with his sister Ruby Wunna that releases next year and he has just appeared on the Bafta & NTA nominated, Channel 4, Daytime Show ‘Steph’s Packed Lunch’.

*Chrissie Wunna is a British-South East Asian, award winning film actress an TV personality. She actually began her career as a model (Playboy Centerfold) and dancer.

Child actor Junior Wunna