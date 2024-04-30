Doncaster charity volunteer named as finalist in 2024 Petplan & ADCH Animal Charity Awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Michael volunteers at Doncaster animal charity Cavy Corner.

Now in their 12th year, the awards are an annual celebration of the incredible work carried out by animal charities and not-for-profit organisations across the UK, Ireland and Channel Islands, in partnership with Association of Dogs and Cat Homes (ADCH).

From animal rescue to rehoming, the awards are an opportunity to recognise the achievements of those who dedicate their time to support animal welfare, and cover three categories including Volunteer of the Year, Team of the Year and Employee of the Year.

Michael Johnson of Cavy Corner.

This year’s awards will be held on Tuesday 14th May at The International Conference Centre in Telford where the finalists will enjoy a celebratory dinner and an evening of entertainment before the winners in each category are announced.

Commenting on his nomination, Michael Johnson from Cavy Corner Guinea Sanctuary said: “Being a finalist and part of Cavy Corner means everything to me. Thank you to all the people that nominated me.”

Petplan's Pet Trading Director, Bella von Mesterhazy, added: “Through our partnership with over 1,200 animal charities we see every day the difference teams and individuals make to the lives of animals. The Petplan & ADCH Animal Charity Awards are a time to show our appreciation and give these remarkable finalists the recognition they deserve.”