Doncaster charity halfway through John O'Groats-Land's End field gun challenge

A Doncaster-based charity supporting current and former military personnel affected by cancer is over halfway through an epic challenge to pull a one-ton military field gun 1,000 miles down the country.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over 1,000 volunteers are joining the gruelling world-first challenge from John O’Groats to Land’s End.

Volunteers have successfully pulled the field gun over 500 miles and the feat of strength and endurance has been coordinated by Doncaster-based charity Military vs Cancer with the aim of raising £150,000 to alleviate the effects of cancer for military personnel past and present, as well as for their immediate families.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The challenge started from John O’Groats on the tip of Scotland, on 1 September with a 20 strong team of military, veterans, volunteers and celebrities pulling the gun weighing 1,000 kg (the equivalent to a full-grown male giraffe) between 20 and 25-miles a day as they make their way down the country.

Volunteers are pulling a field gun the length of the country.

This challenge demands everything from those taking part as they push through for up to 10 hours a day, burning more than 6,000 calories, while battling blisters, sore muscles, fatigue, traffic, unpredictable weather and sleepless nights.

With the team changing daily, the whole challenge is expected to involve over 1300 volunteers to pull the dead weight all the way down the country.

David Bathgate, 56, CEO of Military vs Cancer who came up with the idea and is taking part in the full challenge, said: “Cancer affects so many within the Armed Forces community, whether serving, veterans, or their families.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Military vs Cancer is dedicated to providing direct support to those who need it most, and this event is about showing what can be achieved when people come together with determination and purpose.”

The challenge is expected to take 45 days in total – with the team hoping to reach the finish at Land’s End later this month.

David added; “This all wouldn’t be possible without the support of thousands of volunteers, companies and members of the public who are donating to the charity.

The money raised will be going towards nursing care; travel costs for treatment; home adaptations; respite breaks; special experiences, especially for those with a terminal diagnosis; and peer group support.

“Every donation makes a difference,” he added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So far, the challenge has attracted the support of communities across the country, with the World’s Strongest Man, Tom Stoltman, even coming out to give his support for the challenge in Alness.

There has also been support from local people in towns, villages and cities all over the country as it has travelled down.

Mark Barnes, a trustee of Military vs Cancer who served from 1988 to 1996 as a weapons engineer, is also joining the challenge.

He said: “This is a cause very close to my heart. My daughter was diagnosed with cancer at 16, so I know first-hand how important it is to receive support from charities. With my own military background, and my son having served a submariner for nearly nine years, it means even more to me.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

About taking part in the challenge, he added: “What an incredible experience. Nothing prepares you for how heavy that gun is – it’s really tough to get moving, and you feel every bump and gradient the road offers up.

“It means so much to represent the military on this challenge and to personally be a small part of this epic achievement, which I’m sure will not only be remembered for the enormity of the challenge, but also for the money it raises to help military families around the UK deal with their battle with cancer.”

Although not being verified as a World Record, organisers believe this to be the first time a 1-ton field gun has been pulled the entire length of the country.

To support the challenge, people can donate via the official Crowdfunder page: https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/field-gun-pull-2025%20