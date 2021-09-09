Doncaster charity generously sponsor a guide dog who will help a person in need

The Doncaster Talking Newspaper for the Blind (DonTNB) produces a fortnightly broadcast covering local news.

Their aim is for those who cannot consume media due to blindness to be able to access the news and keep up to date with what is happening in their local community.

John Andrews, treasurer and admin of DonTNB, said: “We are in a fortunate position as a charity thanks to previous treasurers.

The DonTNB have sponsored a guide dog.

“We thought instead of keeping money in the bank we should use it to help someone.

“So we have sponsored a guide dog and named it after Victor Hext who was a previous treasurer.”

It costs £2,500 to sponsor a guide dog.The funds go towards training a puppy to a high standard which enables a person with a disability to live a life with more freedom and autonomy.

You can find out more about DonTNB and their broadcasts here.