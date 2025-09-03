Doncaster charity football match raises money for blind veterans

Big hearted parents and coaches at a Doncaster grassroots club staged a charity match to raise money for blind veterans.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sandall Beat JFC staged the second match between parents and coaches, with the coaches claiming a 2-1 victory.

A spokesperson said: “It was a fantastic turn out and the club want to thank everyone who got involved.

The event raised over £600 and the spokesperson added: “As a club we always look to give back to our community wherever and whenever possible.”