Doncaster charity football match raises money for blind veterans
Big hearted parents and coaches at a Doncaster grassroots club staged a charity match to raise money for blind veterans.
Sandall Beat JFC staged the second match between parents and coaches, with the coaches claiming a 2-1 victory.
A spokesperson said: “It was a fantastic turn out and the club want to thank everyone who got involved.
The event raised over £600 and the spokesperson added: “As a club we always look to give back to our community wherever and whenever possible.”