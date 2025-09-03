Doncaster charity football match raises money for blind veterans

By Darren Burke
Published 3rd Sep 2025, 14:59 BST
Big hearted parents and coaches at a Doncaster grassroots club staged a charity match to raise money for blind veterans.

Sandall Beat JFC staged the second match between parents and coaches, with the coaches claiming a 2-1 victory.

A spokesperson said: “It was a fantastic turn out and the club want to thank everyone who got involved.

The event raised over £600 and the spokesperson added: “As a club we always look to give back to our community wherever and whenever possible.”

