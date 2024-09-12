Doncaster caterer accused of wrecking couple's wedding day flees UK to open restaurant in Spain

A shamed Doncaster caterer accused of wrecking a couple’s wedding day has fled the UK on “one way ticket to paradise” to open a new restaurant in Spain.

Ste Maguire, owner of buffet firm The Tattooed Goose, came under fire from newly weds Dean and Tracey Small for “diabolical service” after food was delivered late and guests were served up “cold, sub standard overcooked” dinners out of plastic tubs, with not enough food to go around on their wedding day.

The couple are still awaiting a £900 refund from Mr Maguire despite numerous promises, months after their wedding, while scores of other customers also came forward to blast the firm over its service after the revelations emerged.

Now it has been revealed that Mr Maguire has left the UK to open a restaurant in Marbella on Spain’s Costa del Sol.

Posting about the move on Instagram and sharing video of the luxury villa – complete with swimming pool – he is now living in, he wrote: “One door shuts another one opens!

"Five mins after I ended my business an amazing friend of mine offered me the opertuniity (sic) to open and run a restraunt (sic) in Marbella.

"Only downside is I have to live in this massive villa. Life sucks haha.

“Big thanks to the Free Press and there (sic) incredible investagative (sic) journalism without whom none of this would be possible!! New start.”

He signed off the post with a message in Spanish which translates as: “Don't give up, don't stop moving forward and remember who you are.”

Ahead of his departure, he shared a photo of himself with a pint of beer at the airport captioned: “Standard airport pint. One way ticket to paradise. Si thi.”

After his arrival, he also shared a photo of himself relaxing by a swimming pool captioned: “As if I live here! Exciting times ahead.”

A furious Mr and Mrs Small fumed: "We’ve not received any payments. He admits that he owes us the full amount.

"He claims he’s currently unemployed, homeless and has no money in his bank accounts, but has made a payment plan offer of £100 a month.

“We are under no illusion that he will ever pay anything, even with a county court judgement against him after hearing he has left the country.”

And another upset Tattooed Goose customer said: “This is absolutely disgusting . Please make sure you take this guy to the cleaners.”

Last month it emerged that Mr Maguire was “no longer contracted” at an assisted housing complex in the city where he served up meals to residents, with bosses at Housing 21, operators of Rokeby Gardens in Kirk Sandall saying he was no longer employed.

Mr and Mrs Small have launched legal action against Mr Maguire who claimed he had called in police after reportedly receiving death threats after the complaints emerged – although South Yorkshire Police say they have received no such reports.

The couple had received a string of emails promising payment – but are still awaiting their cash.

After the couple told their story, a number of other customers came forward to make a series of similar allegations about the firm which has been run out of a number of different premises in Doncaster in recent years.

It also emerged that the firm was dissolved and struck off by Companies House earlier this year.

He hit back at critics – saying that he had received death threats and that a heart attack last year led to the collapse of one of his businesses.

Earlier, Mr Maguire had described the accusations against him as “slander” and accused the media of trying to “end his business” over the claims.

Mr and Mrs Small issued a warning to others over the firm following their wedding bash, which took place at Mañana Mañana in Lazarus Court.

One customer said: “They turned up late for a wake - meat was warm and chicken drumsticks uncooked.”

“I booked these for my 60th, said he would get in touch week before but never did,” another shared.

“I had a corporate buffet booked with them for 12pm, they rang at 11am and said they couldn’t do it due to staff illness, leaving me one hour to source an alternative! Very unprofessional.” shared another.

And another added: “We booked the grazing boards for a party three years ago - turned up two hours late, clearly forgotten and had grabbed anything they could on the way out – not fresh at all.

Since its opening, The Tattooed Goose and Mr Maguire have worked out of a number of premises in Doncaster including Stainforth, the Hare and Hounds in Fishlake, The Hall Cross pub in Doncaster city centre, The Olde Castle in the Market Place, The Counting House in Bessacarr and a restaurant opposite the Mansion House in the High Street.

According to Companies House, a firm under the name Tattooed Goose Catering and linked to Mr Maguire was struck off in March 2024 – and a number of other companies linked to Mr Maguire have also been dissolved.

Records show that a firm called The Tattooed Goose Limited was dissolved in December 2023, while a firm by the name of Maguire Hospitality and Catering Limited was dissolved in June 2021.

Another landscape gardening firm linked to Mr Maguire and registered at an address in King’s Close, Hatfield, was also dissolved in 2017.