Doncaster cat owner's delight as beloved pet returns after Free Press appeal

By Darren Burke
Published 26th Feb 2025, 16:13 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A cat owner left devastated when her beloved pet was stolen has spoken of her delight after he returned home following a Doncaster Free Press appeal.

Two year old Diego disappeared from near Sandall Park last week – and owner Claire Lynskey offered a reward for his safe return.

But just hours after we ran a story reporting his disappearance, the cute cat was safely back in the arms of his owners – despite being injured and with his collar and tracking device removed.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She said: “I'm just so happy he is home. Thank you so much for running the story.

Diego is now safely back home after being released following a Free Press appeal.Diego is now safely back home after being released following a Free Press appeal.
Diego is now safely back home after being released following a Free Press appeal.

"I think whoever had him released him after seeing that.”

After a trip to the vet, Claire discovered that Diego suffered partially dislocated hips during his disappearance.

She added: “He has to be on cage rest for five to six weeks and as immobile as possible.

"He came home on Tuesday evening around 6.50pm.

"I went in the garden shouting him and just as I was about to go in I heard him meow.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"He was unable to jump onto the four foot high fence and he is very wobbly and lame on his back end.

"They are hoping with cage rest they will recover.

“We are just grateful to have him home and will get our boy well again.”

Diego, a Maine coon, went missing on Saturday and went through Sandall Park from Barnby Run Road to the bottom of Boundary Avenue and the Thorne Road junction in Wheatley, before his tracking device fell silent.

Related topics:Doncaster

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice