Doncaster cat owner's delight as beloved pet returns after Free Press appeal

A cat owner left devastated when her beloved pet was stolen has spoken of her delight after he returned home following a Doncaster Free Press appeal.

Two year old Diego disappeared from near Sandall Park last week – and owner Claire Lynskey offered a reward for his safe return.

But just hours after we ran a story reporting his disappearance, the cute cat was safely back in the arms of his owners – despite being injured and with his collar and tracking device removed.

She said: “I'm just so happy he is home. Thank you so much for running the story.

"I think whoever had him released him after seeing that.”

After a trip to the vet, Claire discovered that Diego suffered partially dislocated hips during his disappearance.

She added: “He has to be on cage rest for five to six weeks and as immobile as possible.

"He came home on Tuesday evening around 6.50pm.

"I went in the garden shouting him and just as I was about to go in I heard him meow.

"He was unable to jump onto the four foot high fence and he is very wobbly and lame on his back end.

"They are hoping with cage rest they will recover.

“We are just grateful to have him home and will get our boy well again.”

Diego, a Maine coon, went missing on Saturday and went through Sandall Park from Barnby Run Road to the bottom of Boundary Avenue and the Thorne Road junction in Wheatley, before his tracking device fell silent.