Doncaster Carers Walk at Lotherton Hall
The last Doncaster Carers Walk of 2024 took place at Lotherton Hall on a lovely sunny late summer/early autumn day, ideal walking weather. Lotherton Hall is the former home of the Gascgoine family, with the house and the estate being gifted by Sir Alvery Gascgoine to Leeds City Council in 1968 on the understanding the grounds and the house were to be open to the public. Since 1968 a small wildlife park has been developed along with visitor facilities such as car parks, toilets and a café.
Two carers joined Neil and myself on a 4 mile walk. Our first port of call was to admire the large herd of deer in the parkland. Continuing through the parkland it was into open countryside and through Ringhay Wood. We then followed the edge of the wood and through recently sown fields towards the A1M near Micklefield. Turning north across Hook Moor, which is dominated by 5 large wind turbines, four of which were in operation. A convenient bench near one tower was a great place to take a short refreshment break and take in the views. We all commented how quite the wind turbine were apart from the occasional squeal, it was suggested a quick spray with WD40 was required. It was then back into Ringhay Wood before rejoining the initial footpath and retracing our steps back to the Hall through the gardens.
During 2024 Doncaster Carers and Doncaster Ramblers have carried out 8 walks. Thanks to all the carers who have joined us on these walks, hope you enjoyed them. Thanks also to Neil, Angela, Jackie, Catherine, Ian and Tony of Doncaster Ramblers who have helped out on these walks, apologies if I have missed someone. Without your help these walks would not happen. Stephen J Tomlinson
