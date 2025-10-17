Doncaster carers support group honoured by actor Stephen Mangan

A support group for carers in Doncaster has been honoured by comic actor Stephen Mangan at a prestigious nationwide awards ceremony.

The celebratory gala by Carers UK honoured the remarkable contributions of individuals and organisations across the nation who make life better for unpaid carers.

Shortlisted nominees from ten different categories were chosen from hundreds of entries.

They were invited to a glittering awards ceremony held at Plaisterer’s Hall, London, hosted by the actor.

After an emotional night, full of smiles, applause and fantastic party outfits, the winners were announced – in recognition of their incredible efforts over many years, whether through caring, campaigning, volunteering or workplace initiatives to create a more inclusive and supportive society for carers.

And winning the Community Group category was We All Are One, a Doncaster carers’ support group.

This year the charity is marking 60 years since it was first founded by Reverend Mary Webster in 1965 and is taking the opportunity to honour the millions of carers who have helped to shape its vision and campaign work.

The judging panel was made up of business leaders and representatives from Carers UK, patron Tiggy Walker who cared for her late husband Johnnie and Chief Executive Helen Walker.

Helen Walker, Chief Executive at Carers UK, said: “The award ceremony was a real highlight of our 60th anniversary year.

"From community groups providing practical support to inspiring leaders in the workplace, I have found it unbelievably heart-warming to hear of the fantastic work being done to support unpaid carers across the UK.

“Every day, millions of people dedicate their time and energy to caring for friends and family, often without recognition or support. We need to see greater equality and rights for unpaid carers, and the positive news is that there are people out there with a passion to raise awareness who are successfully enacting change.

“We wanted to use The Carers UK Awards to demonstrate what can be done, to showcase outstanding achievements and to shout about initiatives that are making a tangible difference. We received a huge response to this, and I’d like to congratulate our deserving winners and our shortlisted nominees again for their incredible efforts.”

