Doncaster carer is nominated for prestigious honour at care awards ceremony

A carer popular among residents at a Doncaster care home for her “energy and compassionate care” has been nominated for a prestigious care industry award.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Belinda Roberts, Wellbeing Lead at Bessacarr’s Dunniwood Lodge, has been named a regional finalist at the Great British Care Awards.

A series of regional events throughout the UK, the awards are a celebration of excellence across the care sector.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The purpose of the awards are to pay tribute to those individuals who have demonstrated outstanding excellence within their field of work.

Belinda Roberts of Dunniwood Lodge has been nominated for a top care award.

A spokesperson for Dunniwood Lodge said: “Her positive energy and compassionate care mean so much to us all.

"So proud of you, Belinda and the entire team at Dunniwood.”

There are twenty one awards categories, representing all areas of the care sector, from older people or specialist services to residential or home care and from frontline staff such as care workers and care managers to people who have made an impact in other ways such as training and innovation.