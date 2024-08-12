Doncaster careers fair aims to bridge the gap between city employers and job seekers
A careers fair coming to Doncaster aims to bridge the gap between local employers and job seekers.
The event is free to anyone seeking a new career path and takes place on August 22, between 10am and 2pm at the Eco Power Stadium.
A spokesman said: “The UK Careers fair aims to bridge the gap between local employers and job seekers, providing meaningful interactions and potential employment opportunities. This event will feature many companies, allowing attendees to explore diverse career prospects in Doncaster.”
Visit www.ukcareersfair.com for more.
