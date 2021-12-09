Doncaster care service celebrate winning service user competition

Frederick with his winning Christmas card

The HICA Christmas card competition is run annually by The HICA Group with entries coming in from its many older people and learning disability care homes and homecare services. The five winners get their designs turned into a set of Christmas for them to give out to family and friends along with a gift basket full of festive treats.

With the help of a dedicated team of carers who go above and beyond, the service users got creative making some wonderful entries for the competition.

This year the service, which is run from its office in Kirk Sandall, were delighted one of their service user’s entries was announced as one of the winners. Frederick was over the moon to be a winner with his wonderful ‘Gin-gle’ bells card.

One of the judges remarked ‘The Christmas card competition attracted a lot of interest this year, and we had so many fantastic entries, which made judging the competition very difficult. It was especially great to see the positive response from the service users at Doncaster, we loved seeing their entries. Frederick’s card was just wonderful. Imaginative and funny, it really made us smile.”

Manager of HICA at Home Angela Williams said “As a company we encourage and promote independence and social interaction. Taking part in competitions such as this and other community events really help to bring our service users together. They really enjoy getting into the festive spirit and creating the cards and our care staff enjoy supporting them in such a fun activity.

It’s a great activity which brings everyone together at such an important time of the year” Care worker Alison Haigh, who supported Frederick and others in the competition added, “We support our service users every day, and seeing them every day makes them feel more like family.

Being able to spend a little time with them to help enter these competitions is just fantastic. It is made all the more wonderful when their creativity and interest is recognized by the judges.”