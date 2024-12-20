Doncaster care home's star chef shines bright with Chef of the Year Award

Liberty House, part of Runwood Homes Group, is proud to announce that their chef, Anil, has been named Chef of the Year at the annual managers’ conference.

This prestigious award recognises Anil’s exceptional culinary skills, dedication, and hard work over the past year, making him an invaluable part of the team at Bessacarr’s Liberty House.

During the conference, Anil was surprised with a trophy in recognition of his achievement, which left him beaming with pride. The award not only highlights his talent but also his commitment to providing Liberty House’s residents with delicious, home-cooked meals every day.

This recognition is a testament to the effort and care Anil puts into every meal, ensuring that the residents enjoy nutritious and enjoyable dishes. It’s an important moment for Liberty House as it celebrates the hard work that everyone in the team contributes to making the home a warm and welcoming place.

Amanda, Home Manager at Liberty House, shared her thoughts on Anil’s achievement, saying: “I’m so proud of Anil, and it’s wonderful to see his dedication and hard work being recognised. We’re all so proud of him here at Liberty House – he truly deserves this recognition.”

Mollie, a resident at Liberty House, also shared her feelings about Anil’s cooking: “I always enjoy the food that’s on offer at Liberty House. Our chef is amazing, and every meal is something to look forward to!”

A spokesman added: “Liberty House extended their congratulations to Anil for his well-deserved achievement. His culinary talents have truly made a positive impact on the lives of everyone here, and we look forward to many more delicious meals to come.”