Doncaster care home worker to brave the shave to help residents

By Darren Burke
Published 13th Aug 2025, 14:31 BST
A Doncaster care home worker is to be shorn of his luscious locks to help raise funds for residents.

McKenzie French, who works at The Royal Care Home in Rossington, has agreed to brave the shave on August 22.

He will be raising money for residents who live at the care home and a spokesperson said: “We are continuously trying to find new ways to raise funds with our residents at the heart of it all.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"The money with go into the residents’ fund which is then used for trips, new equipment, entertainment, fayres and much more.

McKenzie French is undergoing a head shave to raise funds for the care home he works at.placeholder image
McKenzie French is undergoing a head shave to raise funds for the care home he works at.

"Here at The Royal we work hard to give back to those that once gave us. If anyone could share loose change this could be life changing for someone. We appreciate and thank every single one of you for your continued support.”

You can support McKenzie via his GoFundMe page which can be found HERE

Related topics:DoncasterRossington
News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice