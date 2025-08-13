Doncaster care home worker to brave the shave to help residents
McKenzie French, who works at The Royal Care Home in Rossington, has agreed to brave the shave on August 22.
He will be raising money for residents who live at the care home and a spokesperson said: “We are continuously trying to find new ways to raise funds with our residents at the heart of it all.
"The money with go into the residents’ fund which is then used for trips, new equipment, entertainment, fayres and much more.
"Here at The Royal we work hard to give back to those that once gave us. If anyone could share loose change this could be life changing for someone. We appreciate and thank every single one of you for your continued support.”
You can support McKenzie via his GoFundMe page which can be found HERE