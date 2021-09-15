Doncaster care home will host a recruitment day to entice more people into care roles

The event hopes to recruit more Doncaster people into care jobs as there are many vacancies available.

By Laura Andrew
Wednesday, 15th September 2021, 10:10 am

The Helping Hands Home Care are hosting a national recruitment day - including one here in Doncaster.

It will take place on Wednesday, September 29 at Gresley House in the town centre.

Kelly Dowling, head of recruitment, said: “It is such an exciting time to be a part of Helping Hands, during a period of rapid growth and expansion, we are looking for more wonderful people to come join our team.

There is going to be a recruitment drive for care workers.

“We can’t wait to open all our doors and welcome people in to find out more about the opportunities available.

“Whether you already work in care, or you’re ready to make a fresh start, I really recommend popping along to your local branch and talking to the team about what a career in care can do for you.

“We’re looking for empathetic, understanding and compassionate people.

"So whether or not you’ve got experience, we’ll provide you with all the training you need to flourish in your career.”

The event will take place from 11am to 1pm and 5pm to 7pm.

To register attendance at the event click here.

