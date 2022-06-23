Doncaster care home staff hikes Mount Snowdon to raise funds to support residents

Becky Crewe of RMBI Care Co’s Harry Priestley House, in Thorne, achieved her target and raised over £700 for her efforts, which will be used for residents’ day trips.

On completing the hike, Becky said: “I was motivated to achieve the hike so I could give something back to our residents as they always make me feel cheerful when I arrive at work.

Harry Priestley House housekeeper Beck Crewe on Mount Snowdon, in Wales

“It was definitely a challenge for me as I found it terrifying and exhilarating in equal measures. I’m so grateful of the support I’ve been given from everyone who sponsored me, I can’t believe how much we have raised.”

Home manager Anne Stobart said: “Becky’s an amazing member of staff who goes above and beyond to support our residents’ needs and to make their lives as fulfilling as possible.

"She is an esteemed colleague, highly regarded by both residents and staff members.”

