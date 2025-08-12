Doncaster care home running a 'good' service following Care Quality Commission inspection

A Doncaster care home is running a 'good' service overall, following a Care Quality Commission (CQC) inspection earlier this year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

St Mary's Nursing Home on Thorne Road is run by Saroia Staffing Services Ltd and was assessed between April and July 2025.

It scored ratings of good on all but one of the inspection categories, that being the ‘Well-led’ section where it was found it required improvement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

St Mary’s is a nursing home providing accommodation and personal care for up to 56 people. At the time of the inspection there were 31 people living in the home.

St Mary's Nursing Home.

The CQC undertook this assessment to review shortfalls in safe care and treatment, and good governance, identified at the last assessment which was published on January 8 2025.

In the inspection report it stated: “At our last assessment we identified breaches of regulations in relation to safe care and treatment and good governance. We served a warning notice in respect of the concerns identified around the governance of the service.

“At this assessment, improvements had been made and were in progress, and although the provider had met the requirements of the warning notice there remained a need for continued improvement. For example, there was a need to embed checks and audits into practice, and for improvement in the consistency of information in some people’s care plans to be continued.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There was a need to further review staff deployment because there were people who were left unsupported for long periods in an area of the home and some people did not receive the correct support to meet their needs at mealtimes.

“There was not a registered manager at the service at the time of the assessment. We met a care consultant for the management company overseeing the management of the home. The care consultant told us a new home manager had been recruited and was due to come into post when their pre-employment checks were completed.”

The report goes on to relate people's experience of the service provided.

It stated: “We received mixed feedback from people and relatives we spoke with. Most people said they felt safe and well cared for.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“People told us the staff were nice, caring and respectful. For instance, one person told us the food was lovely, the care staff were brilliant and they were happy with the home. Their visiting friend commented on how well the person looked since moving to the home.

“However, people and relatives felt there was not always enough staff, so they often had to wait for staff to attend to their needs. People’s comments included, ‘I am safe here, the carers are good but they don’t really have enough staff’.

“A relative said, ‘Yes, [my family member] gets their needs met. They [the care team] are not as effective as they should be as there are not enough staff.

“They get [my family member] washed and dressed but [my family member] has to wait a while. I don’t want to criticise the staff, there just aren’t enough of them. They are super and they do their best. I think that it’s better downstairs’.”