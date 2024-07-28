Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Residents and staff were virtually transported to the deep and dark jungles to enjoy a wild safari themed party at a Doncaster care home.

RMBI Care Co. Home, Harry Priestley House hosted the event which coincided with a 50th birthday party for resident Lee Balmer.

Resident and staff decorated the garden with jungle themed photo props and a balloon arch,and dressed up in costumes while everyone participated in naming the tiger competition and a raffle draw.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Resident Denise Broadbent said: “I always enjoy the themed parties as I like to get up and dance. This year is my favourite theme as I love lions and giraffes.”

The party included 50th birthday celebrations for Lee Balmer.

Much to his delight, Lee had an amazing birthday and asked his favourite part, replied “Eating lasagne, and dancing with my friends and my brother Craig.”