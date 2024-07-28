Doncaster care home residents enjoy a wild safari themed summer party
RMBI Care Co. Home, Harry Priestley House hosted the event which coincided with a 50th birthday party for resident Lee Balmer.
Resident and staff decorated the garden with jungle themed photo props and a balloon arch,and dressed up in costumes while everyone participated in naming the tiger competition and a raffle draw.
Resident Denise Broadbent said: “I always enjoy the themed parties as I like to get up and dance. This year is my favourite theme as I love lions and giraffes.”
Much to his delight, Lee had an amazing birthday and asked his favourite part, replied “Eating lasagne, and dancing with my friends and my brother Craig.”
Manager Anne Stobart said: “It was an absolute pleasure to help Lee celebrate his birthday. Lee has lived with us for many years and is a great joy to everyone at the home.”
