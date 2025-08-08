Doncaster care home resident enjoys 100th birthday bash 'fit for a Queen'

A Doncaster care home resident was given a birthday bash fit for a queen as she she celebrated her 100th birthday in style.

Violet Pownall, a resident at Ivy Court Care Home, part of the Runwood Homes Group, celebrated her incredible milestone with a special celebration.

Stacey Dean, home manager at Ivy Court described the birthday bash as “fit for a queen.”

Violet, who has been a resident at the home since June 2024, was surrounded by 30 of her closest family and friends, along with the dedicated staff who help care for her every day.

Guests gathered in the home’s café for a lively afternoon of music, a delicious buffet, and a beautiful custom-made birthday cake.

The event was a true celebration of Violet’s life and the love she continues to inspire in those around her.

“The atmosphere was simply amazing, full of love and happiness,” said Stacey.

“Violet was beaming as everyone sang happy birthday to her. She especially loved the cake we had made just for her.”

The celebration was the result of a joint effort between Violet’s family and the care home team, who wanted to ensure her centennial birthday was unforgettable.

“We wanted to make the day as special as she is,” Stacey added.

“To see so many people come together for Violet really shows just how loved and cherished she is.”

Born in 1925, Violet has lived through the rein of 21 different Prime Ministers as well as five different monarchs during her lifetime.