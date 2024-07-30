Doncaster care home resident enjoyed a magical evening with Dream Boys.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A dream came true for one of Liberty House’s cherished residents, sparking a wave of excitement that led to a memorable evening for many others. The wish? To see the sensational "Dream Boys" live at the Doncaster Dome.

The day began with a touch of pampering and luxury. Liberty House residents were treated to a full afternoon of indulgence, including hair and nail appointments, along with bubbly and snacks. This relaxing prelude set the perfect tone for an evening filled with joy and entertainment.

As the sun set, the group headed to the Doncaster Dome, brimming with excitement. The residents enjoyed an engaging performance by the Dream Boys, which had everyone in high spirits.

The show was a lively mix of music and dance, creating a vibrant atmosphere. The residents were thrilled, with smiles and laughter filling the air. The evening was marked by a warm and cheerful mood, making it a memorable and enjoyable experience for all.

After the show, the night concluded with a classic touch of McDonald's, ensuring that every resident went home with a smile. The casual meal provided a perfect ending to an action-packed day, allowing everyone to relax and reflect on the fun they had shared.

The Liberty House team organised the event, with Jody, the dedicated Wellbeing Lead, leading the efforts and supported by Jen (Admin), Kelley (Wellbeing), and Nic (Care Team Leader). Their meticulous planning and attention to detail ensured a truly memorable experience for all residents involved.

Audrey, one of the Liberty House residents, expressed her heartfelt gratitude: “Thank you so much for taking me. It’s been a fantastic evening, and I’ve enjoyed every minute.”

Jen, the admin, commented: “It’s so great to be part of making our residents smile. When they are smiling and happy, it really does make your day. Jody, our Wellbeing Lead, is just fantastic and will do anything for our wonderful residents.”