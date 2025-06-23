Doncaster care home receives a good rating from Care Quality Commission after new owners stepped in
Wood Care Group took over Northfield Care Centre in Thorne back in September 2024.
Since then they have carried out a full refurbishment on the ground and middle floors, and soon the garden and top floor will be getting a full refit too.
There is also a new management team, manager Sheridan McGhee, and deputy manager Tim Hopkinson, who bring years of experience and knowledge in the social care sector.
The site recently had a full CQC inspection, the first one since Wood Care took over, and the outcome was a rating of good.
A spokesman said: “We wanted to thank everyone for their support and wish all our staff a massive congratulations. We also wanted to send a thank you to Mayor Susan Durant for coming and showing her support at our celebratory party.”
