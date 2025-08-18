Doncaster care home offers free cold drinks to workers during heatwave

A Doncaster care home has started offering free cold drinks as well as toilet facilities to professionals in the area during the warm and dry weather.

The Beeches care home in Armthorpe has opened as “hydration stop” for all working professionals to pop in and get a drink free of charge as well as the chance to use the loo and freshen up.

Kathleen Travis, manager, said: “Workers can stop and get a cold drink free of charge to help keep them hydrated.”