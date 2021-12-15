Doncaster care home needs more staff to cope with sharp rise in demand for its services

Each year, Home Instead Doncaster sees a 20 per cent seasonal uplift in client enquiries. When families get together for festive gatherings, they notice any issues in their family’s health and wellbeing, particularly if they haven’t seen their loved ones for a long time. That leads to families having to consider care options, before making enquiries in the new year.

Robert Moore, owner at Home Instead Doncaster, says: “For many of us, Christmas means spending more time with family. Often, we spot signs in our older relatives that they are starting to struggle. Perhaps Dad isn’t as mobile as he always was, or maybe Mum’s forgetfulness if becoming a cause for concern. Getting professional care can reassure families that their loved one is safe, comfortable and happy at home.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rob and Zoe, owners of Home Instead Doncaster

Home Instead has 20 caregiver vacancies to meet this anticipated rise in demand.

Commenting on the role of a caregiver, Robert says: “We welcome caregivers from a range of backgrounds; the most important attributes are a warm heart and a desire to make a difference. We provide training that stands our caregivers in excellent stead to provide care to older adults.”

Home Instead Doncaster has been open for seven years and helps older adults in the community live well at home. The company provides tailored support, typically comprising of companionship, meal preparation, light housekeeping, personal care, medication reminders, shopping and errands for older people.