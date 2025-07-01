Doncaster care home is inviting the community to an afternoon tea open day
The afternoon tea open day will run from 1.30pm until 4.30pm, with refreshments prepared by the home’s chef Mark and there’ll be plenty of opportunities to chat with the team, meet the residents and take a look around.
Hayley, home manager at Dunniwood Lodge, said: “I am so excited to welcome our wider community into Dunniwood Lodge for Afternoon Tea on us. If care is something you're starting to think about this is a wonderful opportunity to say hello to those who live and work with us and ask any questions you may have about care.
“If you just fancy a cuppa, a cake and a chat then we’d love to see you too.”
Through Each Other Care’s nationally recognised Wellbeing Programme, residents are supported to set personal goals and continue lifelong aspirations in this next chapter of life.
The group provides personalised residential, dementia and respite care, with a focus on meaningful connection guided by the values of being authentic, creating relationships, being positive and light-hearted and being there for each other.
Dunniwood Lodge is located on Bawtry Road, Bessacarr, Doncaster, DN4 7AL.
To book your place, please call the home on: 01302 897718
