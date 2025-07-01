Doncaster care home is inviting the community to an afternoon tea open day

Dunniwood Lodge Care Home in Bessacarr, part of the Each Other Care group, is opening its doors to the community on Friday July 11 for a relaxed afternoon of homemade cakes and sandwiches, a cup of tea and the chance to see what life is like inside the home.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The afternoon tea open day will run from 1.30pm until 4.30pm, with refreshments prepared by the home’s chef Mark and there’ll be plenty of opportunities to chat with the team, meet the residents and take a look around.

Hayley, home manager at Dunniwood Lodge, said: “I am so excited to welcome our wider community into Dunniwood Lodge for Afternoon Tea on us. If care is something you're starting to think about this is a wonderful opportunity to say hello to those who live and work with us and ask any questions you may have about care.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you just fancy a cuppa, a cake and a chat then we’d love to see you too.”

A chance to take a look around the care home.

Through Each Other Care’s nationally recognised Wellbeing Programme, residents are supported to set personal goals and continue lifelong aspirations in this next chapter of life.

The group provides personalised residential, dementia and respite care, with a focus on meaningful connection guided by the values of being authentic, creating relationships, being positive and light-hearted and being there for each other.

Dunniwood Lodge is located on Bawtry Road, Bessacarr, Doncaster, DN4 7AL.

To book your place, please call the home on: 01302 897718